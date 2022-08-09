NAVA R&B Festival by The Eventalists on August 11

𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬..

The 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐑&𝐁 𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 in Cyprus at the best venue of this beautiful island will be held on August 11 for 1 night only!

The best 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐑&𝐁 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 you’ve ever had. 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 will light up the place. 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬 from dance academies will make the night even hotter and many other 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 will make your night unforgettable!

𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢-𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞!

════════════════════

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬!

• Thursday the 11th of August

• Entrance Fee: €15

• Doors open at 19:00

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞: 𝟗𝟔𝟕𝟑𝟏𝟔𝟎𝟑

════════════════════

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐔𝐩:

• 19:00 – 2NS

• 20:00 – Grout

• 21:00 – WhiteT

• 22:00 – LPS

• 23:00 – Dazero / Deeze

• 00:00 – Louw / Englezos

════════════════════

𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬:

• Tables: 120

• First Tier VIP Couches: 500

• Second Tier VIP Couches: 300

════════════════════

𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐁𝐘:

• Fifty-Eight Clothing

• Sweetnboujee

• Papaphilippou Ice Cream

𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐁𝐘:

• WAP Events

• Dejavu

• Blaze

• Scandal

• Heroes

