Music Element at Agia Triada Beach on August 13

Some celebrations go down in history. There’s summer days you’ll remember FOREVER. And you already know, THIS is undeniably ONE OF THEM.

Announcing ecstatically the date of the next event, reminding each other we thrive better when the like-minded people gather together

When Saturday, August 13 at 5:30 pm

Where Agia Triada Beach, Famagusta

Location

Tickets €30

First Release Ticket Sale starts JULY 20th at 10:00 AM (25€)

The second Release Sale starts on AUGUST 3rd at 10:00 AM (30€)

Tickets on the Door (35€)

Currently taking in RESERVATIONS on +35722100544 / +35799580447 between 10:00AM to 7:00PM.

New tier arrangement, request accordingly!

YELLOW TIER – Upfront section (closest proximity to the stage)

VIP – 1000€ , ARENA – 400€

ORANGE TIER – Middle section

VIP – 800€ , ARENA – 300€

PURPLE TIER – Rear section (farthest from the stage)

VIP – 600€ , ARENA – 200€

** Charges refer to reservations of 10 PEOPLE. Additional charges apply to groups larger than 10 people. **