It’s infectious, it’s full of fun, it’s Energetic, IT’S CHAOTIC

Dear Funkers, you know how to party so do it once again!

Ghetto Funk Invasion – Monday 15 August – Nava Seaside

Music : STEVE ONE MAN SHOW – DAZERO – LPS

When Monday, August 15 at 6 pm

Where NAVA Seaside, Paralimni

Reservation/Table Booking – 99 768515 – 22 777744

Sponsored by Gordons