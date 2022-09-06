Composting Peace – Virtual Reality: Exhibition at Yfantourgeio on September 30

VAHA PHASE II is a collaboration between VAHA Hubs from Belgrade, Mersin, and Nicosia.

This joint action is called ‘Composting for Peace’ – a metaphorical interpretation for new growth in our society. A way in which we recognize that the blending of energies and values is the basis for coming together into one.

In the spirit of this metaphor, the Nicosia Hub initiative has been to record artistic and social actions in all three countries. Recordings of brief interviews with artists and community members have been joined together into a virtual reality exhibition that brings the three locations together into one virtual space.

*VAHA is an initiative of Anadolu Kültür and MitOst, funded by Stiftung Mercator and the European Cultural Foundation. VAHA partner consortium collaborates with the iac Berlin to implement a series of ‘thematic workshops and network meetings.

When Friday, September 30 from 7 pm till 8.30 pm

Where Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace

Location

Info/Reservations 99 409900

Event by Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace and Visual Voices