Art Exhibition: Yellow Twilight with a Shade of Purple from July 30 till September 3

The Yellow twilight with a shade of purple returns to the city, one of our most interesting, bright and mysterious projects. For the fourth time, our town will immerse itself in these amazing shades of a summer evening.

You’re invited to plunge into the world of incredible colours of Tigran Tadevosyan,

admire the exquisite landscapes of Gagik Tadevosyan and feel like brave navigators

with the amazing ships of Philip Philippou.

The opening of the exhibition and buffet will take place on July 30 at 6 pm. It will be fun, as always delicious, beautiful, of course, there will be a lottery. There will also be a lot of

wine and champagne to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the gallery!

So, Twilight is preparing a lot of surprises for all of you!

When Saturday, July 30 – Saturday, September 3

Opening July 30 at 6 pm

Where Nicodemou Mylona, 35 Paphos 8046

Location

Info 96 176717

FB Page

Event by Art&shock Gallery