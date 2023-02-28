Exhibition: From the Garden

Exhibit8 gallery in Limassol presents the first solo art exhibition by Stavri Iakovou, titled From the Garden.

Stavri Iakovou is a local artist, born and raised in Limassol. Nature serves as a basic source of inspiration in her painting. Through representations of nature, the artist creates symbolisms that penetrate both subtle and major passions of everyday life to reach the unspoken and the subconscious.

Her technique is a combination of painting and sculpture that produces a three-dimensional effect. The acrylics create volumes of colour and texture that resemble impressionistic mediums of expression. At times the feast of colours illustrates a direct link with fauvism.

From the Garden exhibition unfolds a world that brings to mind the confessional poetry of Anne Sexton. In a poem under the same title, Sexton invites back to the silence of the garden, back to nature, at a space where desire is expressed beyond words and thoughts.

The opening event of the exhibition will be held on Friday, the 3rd of March, at 19:30.

Art Curation: Eleanna Avouri

Art Direction: Sonia Photiou

More Information

Duration: 3 – 18 March 2023

Opening hours: Tuesday – Friday: 10:00 – 23:00/ Saturday: 12.00 – 23:00

Private viewings are available upon request

Exhibit8 Gallery: Georgiou Gennadiou 16 & Andrea Themistokleous, Katholiki, 3041 Limassol

Information: www.exhibit8.com.cy, Instagram: exhibit8gallery, facebook: @exhibit8art, tel: +357 25 21 21 71