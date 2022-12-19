“exercises in becoming uncertain (variation III)” A film performance by Marianna Christofides

Pallas Theatre, 22 December 2022, 19:00.

*Please reserve your seats at 22479600, TUE-FRI 10:00-18:00, SAT 11:09-19:00.

As part of the exhibition programme for «IN THE SEA OF THE SETTING SUN – Contemporary Photographic Practices and the Archive” at the State Gallery of Contemporary Art – SPEL (11.11.22 – 25.2.23), Pallas Theatre is hosting a film performance by Marianna Christofides on Thursday, 22 December 2022, 19:00:

Marianna Christofides exercises in becoming uncertain (variation III), 2022

exploratory cinematic reading | cross-disciplinary research project unfolding in a series of film lecture performances | 60 mins (duration variable). In English.

In a continually evolving exploratory cinematic reading, Marianna Christofides reflects on the multiple beginnings in her encounters with bruised life worlds. Over the last years, the artist’s research has been largely rooted in Japan, a country ceaselessly hit by natural as well as “unnatural,” that is, human-made disasters. In image, word and sound she deals with slow violence, interrupted life trajectories, tectonic shifts and environmental disasters and the ways to live on in the wake of such calamities. Guided by the quiet hum of energy forces and their (in)visible trails that have the capacity to transform catastrophes into sources of creation and hope, Christofides pursues these questions in collaboration with artists, activists, scientists and scholars in and outside Japan.

Drawn to those who fight in the aftermath of catastrophes, their daily battle on the ground, thereby constantly facing an uncertain future, Christofides’ 16mm film footage and her essayistic narrative address a multitude of embodied ecologies of knowledge. These emerge from practices as diverse as farming on radioactive land after the Fukushima triple disaster, or feminist eco-critical writing in support of the victims of mercury poisoning in Minamata. Through poetical and at times confronting gestures, Christofides thus lyrically wrestles with some of the key environmental issues and societal challenges of our times.

An archival image, a word, an encounter bounces back on another, in another time, in a place where the brightness of the sky is a month ahead from here. For a length of a wave fractured spaces, disrupted chronologies and mutilated ecologies inhale a common air. Corporate nationalism(s) collide with environmental injustices. The nuclear uncanny meets the mercurial uncanny; forces imparted on material bodies, ever-vulnerable.

Previous Performances:

2022 variation II, mumok Kino (Museum of Modern Art Ludwig Foundation), Vienna

2021 variation I, bi’bak cinema (Berlin Artistic Research Grant Programme), Berlin

Marianna Christofides (b.1980, Cyprus) is an artist, filmmaker and researcher living and working in Berlin. Her artistic research deals with covert narratives of rupture that mesh in the fabric of bruised places. What drives her practice is the urgency to remain attentive to disregarded undercurrents of sociopolitical, environmental, and biographical thrusts. In 2011, she co-represented Cyprus at the 54th Venice Biennale. Recent exhibitions, screenings, writings and film lecture performances include [2023] Neuer Berliner Kunstverein (n.b.k.), Berlin (upcoming) [2022] After Yugoslavia, Senses of Cinema, Melbourne; Celluloid Now, Chicago Film Society; 25FPS Film Festival, Zagreb; Provenance Research, Akademie der Künste, Berlin (solo artistic intervention); exercises in becoming uncertain, mumok Kino, Museum of Modern Art Ludwig Foundation, Vienna [2021] Marianna Christofides. Days In Between, monograph co-edited with Brenda Hollweg, publ. Hatje Cantz; Tabakalera, International Centre for Contemporary Art, San Sebastian [2020] Ravensbrück Women’s Concentration Camp Memorial; History Now, VIS, Nordic Journal for Artistic Research [2019] National Museum of Contemporary Art, Bucharest (solo); Berlin Art Prize (solo); Videonale. 17, Kunstmuseum Bonn; Anatomy of Political Melancholy, Athens Conservatoire.

The exhibition «IN THE SEA OF THE SETTING SUN – Contemporary Photographic Practices and the Archive” at the State Gallery of Contemporary Art – SPEL (11.11.22 – 25.2.23), curated by Elena Stylianou, is co-organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Cultural Services and IAPT (International Association of Photography and Theory, Cyprus).