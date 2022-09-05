Don’t Forget to Water the Plants. Performance Installation at Goethe on September 15 & 17

Two bodies, like a gardening experiment, are enclosed in a transparent structure. The audience watches them as they grow, fade and re-emerge, attempting to communicate and establish a mutual ground.

Following a bidirectional path towards earth’s depths and towards light, sometimes a word is revealed, a silence and warm air.

Grounds forming, touches deforming and thoughts levitating around like unknown objects, ready to fall and hit our heads. The site transforms to fertile flatlands, firing ranges, to heavy earth, that still blossoms.

Surrounding and taking care of it with their attention, the audience inevitably converts the site to their own, common garden.

Senses, memories and instincts become the fertilizer for an experience deeply personal, yet widely universal.

Don’t forget to water the plants is, after all, a reminder to breath.

And take care – take care of something together.

***

Concept/text/choreography Annie Khoury

Performance Annie Khoury/Panagiotis Tofi

Set Design Elena Kotasvili/Alexis Vayianos [CATHRINE Art Organisation]

Mentoring Fotis Nikolaou

Photography Demetris Loutsios

Publication Elena Kotasvi / Annie Khoury

Poster/Visual Communication Annie Khoury

‘PYGOLAMBIDES’ (written, produced and performed by Panayotis (Panagiotis Mina), HE21 ‘Safety Veil’, Honest Electronics, 2021) appears in the performance.

Warmest thanks to Katina Kosta, EKATE, Roula Kleovoulou, Sofronis Efstathiou, Constantina Andreou, Kisa Metal Works LTD.

The project is supported by the Cultural Services, MOEC, (Programma POLITISMOS 2022)