ExhibitionLimassolCyprus Bachata Team Mala Suerte Audition on September 3

Cyprus Bachata Team Mala Suerte Audition on September 3

296266437 490295879766176 1848418972292100808 N
296266437 490295879766176 1848418972292100808 N
Are you a Bachata Sensual dancer looking to challenge yourself and perform in shows?
Look no further! This year there will be intensive training for the official Cyprus Team of the world-famous Bachata Sensual dancers Luis y Andrea.
The team will perform in local and international events.
Information
– Rehearsals start in October 2022
– Duration of 1 hour, once a week
– €50 per month
– Costumes: same as the banner picture (individual expense)
Additional Requirements
– Bachata Intermediate Level
– Willing to perform lifts, tricks and acrobatics
– Previous show experience is a plus
Audition Process
The instructors will be teaching a part of the choreography. At the end of the class, you are expected to perform it to music. If you do not have a partner and are still interested in auditioning we can keep your details and notify you if someone contacts us without a partner.
If you are interested in joining the audition but have difficulty attending the designated date please contact the organisers directly on FB.
When Sunday, September 3 from 3 pm till 5.30 pm
Where Swing Latino
Duration 2,5 hours
Info 25 328512
Location
FB Page
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articlePANDÆMONIO in Nicosia on September 3
Next articleTurkey, Israel to re-appoint ambassadors after four-year chill

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros