Cyprus Bachata Team Mala Suerte Audition on September 3

Are you a Bachata Sensual dancer looking to challenge yourself and perform in shows?

Look no further! This year there will be intensive training for the official Cyprus Team of the world-famous Bachata Sensual dancers Luis y Andrea.

The team will perform in local and international events.

Information

– Rehearsals start in October 2022

– Duration of 1 hour, once a week

– €50 per month

– Costumes: same as the banner picture (individual expense)

Additional Requirements

– Bachata Intermediate Level

– Willing to perform lifts, tricks and acrobatics

– Previous show experience is a plus

Audition Process

The instructors will be teaching a part of the choreography. At the end of the class, you are expected to perform it to music. If you do not have a partner and are still interested in auditioning we can keep your details and notify you if someone contacts us without a partner.

If you are interested in joining the audition but have difficulty attending the designated date please contact the organisers directly on FB