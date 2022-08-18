Cyprus Bachata Team Mala Suerte Audition on September 3

Are you a Bachata Sensual dancer looking to challenge yourself and perform in shows?
Look no further! This year there will be intensive training for the official Cyprus Team of the world-famous Bachata Sensual dancers Luis y Andrea.
The team will perform in local and international events.
Information
– Rehearsals start in October 2022
– Duration of 1 hour, once a week
– €50 per month
– Costumes: same as the banner picture (individual expense)
Additional Requirements
– Bachata Intermediate Level
– Willing to perform lifts, tricks and acrobatics
– Previous show experience is a plus
Audition Process
The instructors will be teaching a part of the choreography. At the end of the class, you are expected to perform it to music. If you do not have a partner and are still interested in auditioning we can keep your details and notify you if someone contacts us without a partner.
If you are interested in joining the audition but have difficulty attending the designated date please contact the organisers directly on FB.
When Sunday, September 3 from 3 pm till 5.30 pm
Where Swing Latino
Duration 2,5 hours
Info 25 328512
Location
Event by Daniel & Rafaella – Dance Artists, Daniel Aroditis and Rafaella Tsiali