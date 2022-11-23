Visual Space presents the solo exhibition ‘Cringe Town’ by Iacovos Loizou on Friday, the 16th of December at 16:00.

“Cringe” definition: so embarrassing, awkward, etc. as to cause one to cringe: cringeworthy. a cringe moment.

The solo exhibition of Iacovos Loizou titled “Cringe Town” perfectly describes the confusion and ‘awkwardness’ the artist undergoes and it is translated to his work. The viewer will observe a variety of styles in his prints, paintings, and sculptures. A ‘full of colour’ exhibition, with each artwork having its own story to tell.

The exhibition is located at the heart of the old part of Nicosia and aims to contribute to the continual growth of the city’s most vibrant contemporary art quarter.

The exhibition will include two creative workshops which will be led by the artist. On Saturday, the 17th of December at 10:00am – 12:00pm people are invited to Co-create collage posters with the artist. The second workshop will take place on Sunday, the 18th of December at 10:00am – 12:00pm, titled “Co-create canvas paintings with the artist”. Both workshops are fun and engaging, and people of all ages are welcomed to participate.

Iacovos Loizou, also known as Mr Kok, is a self-taught artist based in Nicosia, Cyprus and he studied urban planning in London. Through his unconventional work, which is defined by a mix of text, diagrams and drawings, he explores themes like Cypriot social norms, art censorship, dreams and insecurities. These predominantly dark themes are married with bright colours and a comic style of drawing creating a unique contrast.

Exhibition location: Areos 17, Nicosia

Exhibition opening: Friday, 16 December 16:00 – 22:00

Creative workshops:

Saturday, 17 December 10:00am – 12:00pm – Co-create collage posters with the artist

Sunday,18 December 10:00am – 12:00pm – Co-create canvas paintings with the artist

Exhibition hours: