“Trio Rondine” at Technopolis 20 on November 19

Trio Rondine was formed in 2021 when, amidst the pandemic and its severe limitations for artistic expression, three friends joined forces to paint the musical landscapes of the Mediterranean. Like swallows, Trio Rondine explores the corners of the world, starting from Greece and flying off to the distant shores of the Mediterranean Sea and beyond. Each stop is a song from a different tradition these migratory birds visit. And as their long journey continues, tradition meets contemporary songwriting and film music, leading them back to their homeland with a collection of songs to lullaby their young.

Trio Rondine’s repertoire includes traditional and modern songs from the Mediterranean and extends to other regions of the globe, along with well-known music themes from classic films. Their voices are accompanied by a mandolin, a guitar and an accordion.

Enjoy on Technopolis 20 stage, the three musicians; Pavlina Konstantopoulou (guitar & voice), Andreas Papapetrou (Accordion, piano & voice) and Maria Zannetou (mandolin), on Saturday 19th of November 2022, at 8pm.

When Saturday, November 19 at 8 pm

Where Technopolis 20, Nikolaou I. Nikolaidi Ave, Paphos

Location

Tickets €10 presales available at Technopolis 20 on Monday & Thursday from 9 am to 1 pm

Information/reservations 7000 2420