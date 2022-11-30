Trio Frisson at Sarah’s Jazz Club on December 10

Sarah’s Jazz Club is delighted to welcome back the talented Trio Frisson – one of the leading Soul bands in Cyprus – performing their unique blend of grooves on Saturday 10th December.

With funky 6-string basslines locked into ‘boom-bap’ drum beats; and a transition from Rhodes keyboard onto the grand piano for this venue, the band are excited to be returning to Sarah’s Jazz Club, this time with Alex Papadopoulos on drums.

Trio Frisson presents a vivid mixture of original songs and re-worked cover versions of favourite classics. Their impressive setlist betrays a wide range of influences, but mostly incorporates flavours of Soul & Funk, with occasional hints of Reggae & Hip-Hop.

Jamie Paul – vocals & piano

Byron Athinodorou – bass & b’ vocals

Alex Padapopoulos – drums

About the musicians

Jamie Paul (vocals & piano) is the songwriting force behind Trio Frisson. He writes about the universe, love, hate, joy and melancholy, and insists that all his stories must rhyme, and that all his rhymes must groove. He takes his stories and melodies to Trio Frisson, who magically turn them into songs. So successfully, in fact, that they have showcased their sound at major festivals, events and on a number of TV specials in Cyprus. Growing up in the UK, Jamie started his career as a musician at the age of 12 and in the years since, has worked with many different artists and has been involved in countless creative projects, relating to music and the industry.

***

Byron Athinodorou (bass): Byron Athinodorou’s interest in music, mainly classical guitar and bass, started in his early childhood. His passion led him to Greece to study Music Composition at the Ionian University in Corfu, under Joseph Papadatos. After acquiring his BA degree, Byron pursued an MA degree on this subject at the University of York, UK, under Roger Marsh. Throughout his career, Byron collaborated and played with well renowned musicians and artists. Most notable are Stavros Xarhakos, Eleonora Zouganeli, Miltos Paschalides, Mario Frangoulis, Alkistis Protopsalti, Pantelis Thalassinos, Antonis Mintzelos, XXI Century Tenors and Eleftheria Arvanitaki.

***

Alexander Papadopoulos (drums): Alexander Papadopoulos was born in New York City and has been living and working in Cyprus for the past few years. He is a multi-instrumentalist who has studied Music Production & Engineering at Philippos Nakas Conservatory in collaboration with Berklee College of Music. He is currently engaged in Music Production & Engineering, Songwriting and Performance.