“Them”: Official Album Presentation by Constantinos Lemesios at Savino Live on November 18

Constantinos Lemesios will be presenting his new album Them. In this new EP Album, he experiments with atmospheric electronic sounds and synthesizers and wanders between IDM music and the underground, art-pop European electronic scene. The full band, comprising of 3 top-notch musicians will accompany Lemesios during his performance of Them, and older, loved songs from his previous album Dysphasia.
Constantinos Lemesios – Vocals, Guitar, Loops, Live Electronics
Mike Nicolaou – Guitars
Xanthos Pattichis – Bass
Stefanos Eliopoulos – Drums
Mike Nicolaou – Guitars
Xanthos Pattichis – Bass
Stefanos Eliopoulos – Drums
Co-producer:
Andreas Rat Hadjipandelis – Guitars, Live Electronics
Andreas Rat Hadjipandelis – Guitars, Live Electronics
Opening act: Cristiano Luìs, a new face, singer and songwriter from Portugal.
Entrance €10, minimum spend per person €10
Doors open at 22:00
Doors open at 22:00
When Friday, November 18 at 10 pm
Where Savino Live Music Venue, Larnaca
Location
Duration 3 hours
FB Page
Where Savino Live Music Venue, Larnaca
Location
Duration 3 hours
FB Page
Info and reservations: 99 656367, 99 426011