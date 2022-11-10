“Them”: Official Album Presentation by Constantinos Lemesios at Savino Live on November 18

Constantinos Lemesios will be presenting his new album Them. In this new EP Album, he experiments with atmospheric electronic sounds and synthesizers and wanders between IDM music and the underground, art-pop European electronic scene. The full band, comprising of 3 top-notch musicians will accompany Lemesios during his performance of Them, and older, loved songs from his previous album Dysphasia.

Constantinos Lemesios – Vocals, Guitar, Loops, Live Electronics

Mike Nicolaou – Guitars

Xanthos Pattichis – Bass

Stefanos Eliopoulos – Drums

Co-producer:

Andreas Rat Hadjipandelis – Guitars, Live Electronics

Opening act: Cristiano Luìs, a new face, singer and songwriter from Portugal.

Entrance €10, minimum spend per person €10

Doors open at 22:00

When Friday, November 18 at 10 pm

Where Savino Live Music Venue, Larnaca

Location

Duration 3 hours

FB Page FridayNovember 18 at 10 pmSavino Live Music Venue, Larnaca3 hours

Info and reservations: 99 656367, 99 426011