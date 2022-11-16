“The sound of rights”: a unique concert at the Strovolos Theatre on November 20

On the occasion of the anniversary of the Universal Children’s Rights Day, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Ms Despo Michaelidou, organizes the annual event of her Office, under the sounds of the social-music orchestra of Sistema Cyprus, in a unique concert, under the title “The Sounds of Rights”, on Sunday 20th November 2022, at the Strovolos Municipal Theater, at 18:00.

About the event

120 children members of the orchestra, under the artistic direction of Santiago Ossa Alzate, will hold the leading role in this year’s annual event: an event, to remind us of our obligation for every child living in Cyprus, to fully enjoy his/her rights without any discrimination and/or social exclusion.

The event is open to the public. Tickets will be available on SoldOut Tickets, with a minimum charge of €1 online platform processing fee.

About Sistema Cyprus

Sistema Cyprus is a social-music orchestra and choir programme established in 2018. Sistema Cyprus offers music education to the children and young people of Cyprus, including migrants, refugees and children and young people with fewer opportunities, and ensures that these groups are respected, recognised, and included in the society. Sistema Cyprus is focused on the personal development of its participants focusing primarily on empowerment and helping them in reaching their full potential.

You can find out more about the organisation and how you can support Sistema Cyprus by visiting https://www.sistemacyprus.com/donate-now/ and by following our social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

When Sunday, November 20 at 6 pm

Where Strovolos Municipal Theater, Nicosia

Location

Tickets

***

Strategic Cooperation of Charalambides Christis

Event Sponsor: AlphaMega

Communication Sponsor: LOVE FM

Corporate Sponsor Sistema Cyprus: Mohari Hospitality

Institutional Funder Sistema Cyprus: Yianis Christodoulou Foundation

Institutional Supporters Sistema Cyprus: Nicosia Municipality, Charity Organisation ALKIONIDES, Nicosia Municipality Multifunctional Foundation