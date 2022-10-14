The Ladderman in “New Division” on October 20

The Ladderman is a heavy rock band from Larnaca, Cyprus formed in 2011. With references in the 70s and 90s rock era, The Ladderman’s heady and thunderous roar is crafted using quirky melodies, bluesy riffs, tight basslines and complex time signatures. Since releasing their debut in “Not a Six” in 2016 they have been building their reputation through notoriously flawless live shows at numerous venues and festivals such as Fengaros in 2013, 2016 and 2022 and Into the Limbo in 2015.

The Laddeman has released two full-length albums and two singles. Their debut album was released back in 2016 titled ”Not a six” and “Anything Goes” Laddeman’s sophomore album, was released in October 2019.

The band is currently in the process of releasing its third full-length album.