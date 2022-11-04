Piano Recital with Eva Gevorgyan at The Shoe Factory on November 11

With critics raving at her “emotional eloquence and impeccable technique” combined with all “the important features of a mature master”, and following her sensational performances last year, at the XVIII International Chopin Competition in Warsaw, of which she became the youngest finalist, the 17-year-old Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan has quickly established herself as one of the most brilliant talents in the pianistic world. Eva was also the Discovery Award winner of International Classical Music Awards in 2019, and the Grand Prix winner of the Russian National Orchestra Competition in 2021. In total, she has received awards at more than forty international competitions in Europe and the USA. She has already appeared with such orchestras as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, and Mariinsky Orchestra, and she has appeared at some of the most prestigious concert halls in the world. For her debut recital in Cyprus, Eva will perform a formidable programme of works by J.S. Bach, Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Liszt.

EVA GEVORGYAN

With critics raving at her “emotional eloquence and impeccable technique” combined with all “the important features of a mature master”, the 17-year-old Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan has quickly established herself as one of the most promising talents in the pianistic world.

At the XVIII International Chopin Competition in Warsaw, Eva was the youngest finalist. She was also the Discovery Award winner of International Classical Music Awards in 2019, and the Grand Prix winner of the Russian National Orchestra Competition in 2021. In total, she has received awards at more than forty international competitions in Europe and the USA.

Eva Gevorgyan has performed with many eminent orchestras around the globe, including, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, Mariinsky Orchestra, National Philharmonic Orchestra of Russia, Russian National Orchestra, Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, and Malta Philharmonic, under the baton of such renowned conductors as Valery Gergiev, Vladimir Spivakov, Vasily Petrenko, Lawrence Foster, Alexander Sladkovsky, Roberto Beltrán-Zavala, Anatoly Levin, among others.

She has already performed at major concert venues including the Royal Albert Hall, the Mariinsky Concert Hall, Moscow Conservatory Great Hall, and Lucerne Culture and Congress Centre, and participated in numerous festivals such as the Verbier Festival, Mariinsky International Piano Festival, Stars of the White Nights Festival, Eilat Chamber Music Festival, Palermo Classica Festival, the Perugia Piano Festival, ClaviCologne Festival Ferrara Piano Festival, to name but a few. Evgeny Kissin chose Eva Gevorgyan as a scholar of the 2020 Klavierfestival Ruhr.

Eva is award winner in such competitions as the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists (First Prize, Special Prize for the best interpretation of Bach, and Canton Symphony Orchestra Prize), Robert Schumann Piano Competition in Dusseldorf (First Prize), Cliburn Junior International Piano Competition (Second Prize and the Press Award), Chicago International Music Competition (Grand Prix and Special Prize for best Chopin interpretation).

Eva Gevorgyan is a Young Yamaha Artist as well as a scholarship holder from the International Academy of Music in Liechtenstein, Denis Matsuev’s New Names Foundation, YerazArt Foundation, Vladimir Spivakov’s International Foundation Artis Futura, and the Armenian Assembly. She was born in April 2004. She is studying with Professor Natalia Trull at the Central Music School of the Tchaikovsky Conservatoire in Moscow.

PROGRAMME

J.S. Bach (1685-1750)

Four duets BWV 802-805

W.A Mozart (1756-1791)

Fantasia in C minor K.475

W.A Mozart (1756-1791)

Sonata in C minor No.14, K.457

Interval

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Meditation Op.72, No.5

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Dumka Op.59

Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Reminiscences de Don Juan S.418

When Friday, November 11 at 8.30 pm

Where The Shoe Factory, Ermou Street, 304 Nicosia

