Pachamama Project 2022 – ELYSIUM at the Angel’s Hills on September 10/11

Pachamama Project is coming back to life for another year with Elysium fields as a theme and we cannot wait to have you with us to share an unforgettable experience of music, arts, workshops, and connection with like-minded individuals.
Stages
Techno Stage: PARADOX
Trance Stage: TRANCE FAMILY CYPRUS
Dubstep/DnB Stage: DDC Cyprus
Melodic Stage: Techno Port Cy | PLAY LISTEN DANCE REPEAT
Live performances, workshops, and holistic arts: Zentheogenica
Commercial Stage: Naughty By Nature
Trance Stage: TRANCE FAMILY CYPRUS
Dubstep/DnB Stage: DDC Cyprus
Melodic Stage: Techno Port Cy | PLAY LISTEN DANCE REPEAT
Live performances, workshops, and holistic arts: Zentheogenica
Commercial Stage: Naughty By Nature
With 5 Stages on Saturday and a unified stage on Sunday.
Pachamama is a team of passionate like-minded crews whose vision is to merge different genres of music and unite all music styles under the same roof.
Early bird: €25,00 + €3,10
General admission: €35,00
The campsite is available within the premises.
When Saturday, September 10 – Sunday, September 11 from 10 am till 9 pm
Where Angel’s Hills Mountain Resort
Tickets
FB Page
Where Angel’s Hills Mountain Resort
Tickets
FB Page
Event by Paradox, Dubstep & Dnb Cyprus Official