Pachamama Project 2022 – ELYSIUM at the Angel’s Hills on September 10/11

Pachamama Project is coming back to life for another year with Elysium fields as a theme and we cannot wait to have you with us to share an unforgettable experience of music, arts, workshops, and connection with like-minded individuals.

Stages

Techno Stage: PARADOX

Trance Stage: TRANCE FAMILY CYPRUS

Dubstep/DnB Stage: DDC Cyprus

Melodic Stage: Techno Port Cy | PLAY LISTEN DANCE REPEAT

Live performances, workshops, and holistic arts: Zentheogenica

Commercial Stage: Naughty By Nature

With 5 Stages on Saturday and a unified stage on Sunday.

Pachamama is a team of passionate like-minded crews whose vision is to merge different genres of music and unite all music styles under the same roof.

Early bird: €25,00 + €3,10

General admission: €35,00

The campsite is available within the premises.