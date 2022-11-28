Kalopedis Quartet at Sarah’s Jazz Club on December 2

Kalopedis Quartet will perform at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday, December, 2! George Kalopedis leads the jazz band with his signature spirited vocals. Loukas Loukas is on piano, backed by the tuned-in, skillful rhythms from drummer Kris Grecian and double bassist Costas Challoumas.

The band’s repertoire is swinging, classic jazz, soul & RnB with tunes made famous by male vocalists like Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, Michael Bublé, Ray Charles & Van Morrison.

George Kalopedis – vocals

Loukas Louka – piano Costas Challoumas – double bass Kris Grecian – drummer