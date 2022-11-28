Kalopedis Quartet at Sarah’s Jazz Club on December 2

Kalopedis Quartet will perform at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday, December, 2! George Kalopedis leads the jazz band with his signature spirited vocals. Loukas Loukas is on piano, backed by the tuned-in, skillful rhythms from drummer Kris Grecian and double bassist Costas Challoumas.
The band’s repertoire is swinging, classic jazz, soul & RnB with tunes made famous by male vocalists like Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, Michael Bublé, Ray Charles & Van Morrison.
George Kalopedis – vocals
Loukas Louka – piano
Costas Challoumas – double bass
Kris Grecian – drummer
Tickets can be bought in advance or on the night of the event when the ticket charge will be added to your bill.
Sarah’s Jazz Club
Xanthis Xenierou, 35,
Nicosia 1015
Info&Reservations 95 147711