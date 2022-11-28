Whats OnConcertsKalopedis Quartet at Sarah's Jazz Club on December 2

Kalopedis Quartet at Sarah’s Jazz Club on December 2

K
K
Kalopedis Quartet will perform at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday, December, 2! George Kalopedis leads the jazz band with his signature spirited vocals. Loukas Loukas is on piano, backed by the tuned-in, skillful rhythms from drummer Kris Grecian and double bassist Costas Challoumas.
The band’s repertoire is swinging, classic jazz, soul & RnB with tunes made famous by male vocalists like Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, Michael Bublé, Ray Charles & Van Morrison.
George Kalopedis – vocals
Loukas Louka – piano
Costas Challoumas – double bass
Kris Grecian – drummer

Tickets can be bought in advance or on the night of the event when the ticket charge will be added to your bill.

Sarah’s Jazz Club
Xanthis Xenierou, 35,
Nicosia 1015

Location

FB Page

Info&Reservations 95 147711

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
Miss Santa’ Nicosian Speed-Dating Event
Next article
Another dog, not the one police captured, might be Nicosia girl’s attacker 

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros