Havana Noche at Sarah’s Jazz Club on October 21

“Havana Noche” are back! The famous Latin jazz band is back at Sarah’s Jazz Club, transmitting the energy, enthusiasm and passion of Latin music. The band was formed in Cyprus by percussionist Constadinos Paouros and participating musicians from Cuba, Colombia, and Cyprus. Their music is based on latin jazz music genres such as son cubano, salsa, timba and cha cha.
Mike Michael: trumpet
Costas Haloumas Bass
Alex Edward Rodriguez:Pìano vocals
George Koulas: congas, vocals
Constadinos Paouros: drums, timbales
When Friday, October 21 at 9 pm
Where Sarah’s Jazz Club
Info & Reservations 95 147711 or by clicking the link
Food and Drinks Available
The bar offers full service with delicious cocktails, selected wines and the Jazz Platter, in addition to many other light dishes to accompany the great live music.
Tickets
Tickets are EUR 12 per person. They can be bought in advance or on the night of the event when the ticket charge will be added to your bill