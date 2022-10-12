Havana Noche at Sarah’s Jazz Club on October 21

“Havana Noche” are back! The famous Latin jazz band is back at Sarah’s Jazz Club, transmitting the energy, enthusiasm and passion of Latin music. The band was formed in Cyprus by percussionist Constadinos Paouros and participating musicians from Cuba, Colombia, and Cyprus. Their music is based on latin jazz music genres such as son cubano, salsa, timba and cha cha.

Mike Michael: trumpet

Costas Haloumas Bass

Alex Edward Rodriguez:Pìano vocals

George Koulas: congas, vocals

Constadinos Paouros: drums, timbales

______

When Friday, October 21 at 9 pm

Where Sarah’s Jazz Club

Info & Reservations 95 147711 or by clicking the Friday, October 21 at 9 pm95 147711 or by clicking the link

Food and Drinks Available

The bar offers full service with delicious cocktails, selected wines and the Jazz Platter, in addition to many other light dishes to accompany the great live music.

Tickets

Tickets are EUR 12 per person. They can be bought in advance or on the night of the event when the ticket charge will be added to your bill