George Bizios & Christos Yerolatsitis perform at Windcraft on November 13

Musicians George Bizios and Christos Yerolatsitis get together to perform a series of original arrangements for guitar and piano written by G. Bizios. The repertoire consists of a diverse collection of pieces and songs from various periods of jazz and rock music, including compositions by Hoagy Carmichael, Monk, The Beatles and Nirvana – all adapted in the world of modern and contemporary jazz. What comes to complete these arrangements is of course the element of improvisation, through which the duet focuses on interactivity in order to explore various aspects of the content of each composition.

𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗕𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗼𝘀 / 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗴𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿 & 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝘀 𝗬𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀 / 𝗣𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗼

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟭𝟬 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲.

B̳i̳o̳s̳

George Bizios is a guitarist and composer from Limassol. In 2019 he graduated from the ArtEZ conservatory in the Netherlands with a BA degree in jazz and pop guitar. Since then he has been active in Cyprus working with various music and performing arts ensembles as a creator and collaborator. Some of his personal works have been presented in residency programs and festivals around the island such as Xarkis (2019), The yard.residency (2019), Cyprus Jazz and World Music Showcase (2018, 2020, 2021), Nicosia Pop Up Festival (2021), Open House Festival (2022) and more.

Christos Yerolatsitis is a Cypriot pianist and composer. With an interest in various genres of music, Christos’ music can be described as colorful, intuitive and diverse. Christos moved to the Netherlands in 2008 where he lived for 9 years. Soon after his arrival, he entered the Dutch jazz scene and played around the country with well-known artists such as Benjamin Herman, John Ruocco, Simon Rigter, Ben van den Dungen, Ben Van Gelder and others. In 2016 he appeared in the biggest theaters of the country with the ‘Eef van Breen Group’ in collaboration with the extremely successful theater production Borgen’. In 2017, he moved to Mumbai, where he worked as the Head of the Piano Department at the True School of Music, one of the largest music schools in India. During his time in India, Christos performed with several bands at various music festivals and jazz clubs, and shared the stage with such names as Randjit Barot (John Maclaughlin’s drummer) and Erik Truffaz (trumpeter), as well as Indian musicians like Sabir Khan (Indian Sarangi) and Bangalore Amrit (Indian Khanjira). Today Christos is mainly based in Cyprus, while he collaborates with various international bands.

Ticket price:

When Sunday, November 13 at 8.30 pm

Where Windcraft, Nicosia

Location

Tickets €10/€8 for Windcraft Loud Members

Reservations & Info 22 377748

FB Page