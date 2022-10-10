“Funky Grannies” at Kiklos Mousiki on Octotber 14

FUNKY GRANNIES is a dynamic funk band with a flexible and extensive repertoire consisting of original songs and reinvented hits that everyone has grown to love throughout the decades. A more playful approach, rhythmic, bouncy, and the element of surprise embedded in every tune.

Mr. Wilson is a six piece Reggae band, formed in 2018, based in Limassol.

The band is performing mostly Reggae music with a bit of a Funky touch and transforming popular songs into a Reggae style. The band has performed in several festivals in the Island such as Reggae Sunjam Cyprus, Limassol Acoustic Festival, Reggae at the Yurts Festival, etc. They are currently working on their first original single and in parallel are performing around Cyprus. Their positive vibrations on the stage, the energetic and passionate performance are some of their most significant elements that makes every performance special.

***