Evilena Protektore & Leonid Nesterov Trio At Kiklos on November 19

Evilena Protektore is a jazz singer from Latvia, graduated from Jazz Department of Jazeps Vitols Latvian Academy of Music with a Masters degree and has stayed there as a jazz vocal teacher. She has spent a year studying in Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia (Italy) with prof. Maria Pia de Vito and half a year in Hannover (Germany) with prof. Romy Camerun. Participated in various festivals and projects: «Jazz in Latvia» compilation album, «Pori Jazz» (Finland), «Limassol Jazz» (Cyprus); and contests: «Riga Jazz Stage» (Latvia), «Nomme Jazz» (Estonia) and got a Grand Prix award at «JazzVoices 2014» (Lithuania).

In 2016 Evilena received a Nic Gotham prize for the contribution to jazz music and jazz life in Latvia. Evilena will be performing at spectacular venue Kiklos Music Club 19th November with Leonid Nesterov Trio

Leonid Nesterov – Keyboards

Nicolas Tryphonos – Double bass, electric bass

Andreas Stefanou – Drums