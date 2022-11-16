“Every Brilliant Thing”: one-woman show in Nicosia & Larnaca

“Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan Macmillan & Jonny Donahoe is a one-woman show that interacts with the audience, suitable for adults and teens 10+
You’re seven years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says, “She’s done something stupid”.
You start a list of everything that is brilliant about the world.
Everything is worth living for.
When:
Saturday, November 19 at 8 pm at Flamingo Beach Hotel, Larnaca
Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm at Flea Theatre, Nicosia
Tickets: €15
Duration: 75’
Ages: 10+
Language: English