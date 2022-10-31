Whats OnConcertsCargo Train Live at New Division on November 3

Cargo Train Live at New Division on November 3

Cargo Train is a labour of love: love for music, love for brotherhood, love for the Blues and Rock. Cargo Train is manned by Pavlos Gregoras on Vocals, Nickolas Filippou on Drums, Stefanos Demetriades on Bass and Socrates Leptos on Electric Guitar.

Each one of the four band members brings along the personal experience of Rock, Blues, Jazz, and Funk. In other words: an explosive tour de force and a fine whirlwind of Blues and Rock!

When Thursday, November 3 at 7.30 pm
Where New Division, Nicosia
Location
Info 22 109557
FB Page

By Lisa Liberti
