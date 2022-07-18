Whats OnConcerts3-Day Music Event in Troodos on August 13-15

3-Day Music Event in Troodos on August 13-15

AgroCyprus presents a 3-day music event in the beautiful mountains of Troodos!
Location: Troodos Mountains | Dolphin Restaurant – Tennis court!
Dates: 13.08. 14.08 & 15.08

Music Events:
Saturday: Hullabaloo Dance music event: Starting at 15:00
INFO: 99917160/97902609
Door Entrance: €20
Presale tickets: €15 – available for a short period

Sunday: Exclusive Leggo event with Reggaeton/R&B/Dance Music: Starting at 15:00
INFO: 99917160/97902609
Door Entrance: €20
Presale tickets: €15 – available for a short period

Monday: Aspro Pato music event with Greek hits: Starting at 15:00
INFO: 99917160/97902609
Door Entrance: €20
Presale tickets: €15 – available for a short period
Presale tickets are available at:
www.agroescape.com

Daily Services:
All Day market- An area with local business booths and sponsors

All-day food available on location – Food will be provided by Dolphin restaurant – street food

Cocktail Bar
Signature cocktails with local ingredients

*Your safety is YOUR responsibility!*

When August 13 – August 15 from 3 pm till 11 pm
Where Dolphin Restaurant, Troodos Mountains
Location
Tickets
FB Page
Info 99 917160/97 902609

 

By Lisa Liberti
