3-Day Music Event in Troodos on August 13-15

AgroCyprus presents a 3-day music event in the beautiful mountains of Troodos!

Location: Troodos Mountains | Dolphin Restaurant – Tennis court!

Dates: 13.08. 14.08 & 15.08

Music Events:

Saturday: Hullabaloo Dance music event: Starting at 15:00

INFO: 99917160/97902609

Door Entrance: €20

Presale tickets: €15 – available for a short period

Sunday: Exclusive Leggo event with Reggaeton/R&B/Dance Music: Starting at 15:00

INFO: 99917160/97902609

Door Entrance: €20

Presale tickets: €15 – available for a short period

Monday: Aspro Pato music event with Greek hits: Starting at 15:00

INFO: 99917160/97902609

Door Entrance: €20

Presale tickets: €15 – available for a short period

Presale tickets are available at:

www.agroescape.com

Daily Services:

All Day market- An area with local business booths and sponsors

All-day food available on location – Food will be provided by Dolphin restaurant – street food

Cocktail Bar

Signature cocktails with local ingredients

*Your safety is YOUR responsibility!*

When August 13 – August 15 from 3 pm till 11 pm

Where Dolphin Restaurant, Troodos Mountains

Location

Tickets

FB Page

Info 99 917160/97 902609