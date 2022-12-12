Colonial Techno-politics in Cyprus: The (un)making of Famagusta Port and Railway Lines

With Dr. Serkan Karas: S02E03 [14 December 2022, 8 pm]

Dr Serkan Karas is a historian of technology, and his work focuses on techno-politics to survey how technological designs and projects were/are intertwined with colonial or national politics and settings. His recent monograph, namely Constructive Imperialism, Experts and Crisis in Colonial Cyprus, brings together the material dimension (such as harbour and railway projects) and the socio-political dimension (such as British imperial politics and British-Cypriot encounters).

In this episode of the bαhçές histories* of Cyprus, Karas talks to bαhçές editor Okcan Yıldırımtürk about the techno-politics and history of colonial infrastructure in Cyprus under British rule.

Short bios:

Dr. Serkan Karas studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Boğaziçi University, Turkey, and completed his PhD in History of Technology at the University of Athens. He is interested in long-term histories of themes intertwining infrastructures, environment and power, and he has worked on research projects studying the telecommunications, energy and water-management sectors. His research is specifically focused on cases from Cyprus, Greece and Turkey.

Okcan Yıldırımtürk is currently a researcher/PhD candidate in History Department at the Free University of Berlin. Originally from Cyprus, he holds a bachelor's degree in History from Boğazici University and two master's degrees in History (Boğaziçi University) and Southeast European Studies (University of Athens). He has specialized in the Turkish historiography of Cyprus and has a great interest in the connected histories of the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean as well as the transition to the post-Ottoman world.