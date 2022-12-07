Christmas Market @CommonRoom

Christmas Market next to Prozak!
11+ local artists exhibit their work just before Christmas with ceramics – applied and decorative, big and tiny illustrations, handmade dolls and ornaments, crazy accessories, handmade candles, original art and much more.
Visit on Friday the 16th, Saturday the 17th and Sunday the 18th of December from 16:00 to 21:00 for out-of-this-world mulled wine and art!
Participants:
Keramidea
Paintbrush in my tea
Flamma Arts
Peftasteri
Nunc Fluens
Maria Aloneftou
Lash Dolls
Happy New Fear
Zarburst
Rina Souki
Efrosini Mavrou
Friday 16th – Sunday 18th of December
Opening Hours: 16:00 – 21:00