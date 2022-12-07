ExhibitionNicosiaChristmas Market @CommonRoom

Christmas Market @CommonRoom

Christmas Market Prozak Common Room
Christmas Market Prozak Common Room

Christmas Market next to Prozak!

11+ local artists exhibit their work just before Christmas with ceramics – applied and decorative, big and tiny illustrations, handmade dolls and ornaments, crazy accessories, handmade candles, original art and much more.

Visit on Friday the 16th, Saturday the 17th and Sunday the 18th of December from 16:00 to 21:00 for out-of-this-world mulled wine and art!

Participants:
Keramidea
Paintbrush in my tea
Flamma Arts
Peftasteri
Nunc Fluens
Maria Aloneftou
Lash Dolls
Happy New Fear
Zarburst
Rina Souki
Efrosini Mavrou

Friday 16th – Sunday 18th of December
Opening Hours: 16:00 – 21:00

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Drunk driver involved in Limassol fatal collision was speeding – police
Next article
Movie and Discussion Night at Yfantourgeio

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros