Christmas Market @CommonRoom

Christmas Market next to Prozak!

11+ local artists exhibit their work just before Christmas with ceramics – applied and decorative, big and tiny illustrations, handmade dolls and ornaments, crazy accessories, handmade candles, original art and much more.

Visit on Friday the 16th, Saturday the 17th and Sunday the 18th of December from 16:00 to 21:00 for out-of-this-world mulled wine and art!

Participants:

Keramidea

Paintbrush in my tea

Flamma Arts

Peftasteri

Nunc Fluens

Maria Aloneftou

Lash Dolls

Happy New Fear

Zarburst

Rina Souki

Efrosini Mavrou

Friday 16th – Sunday 18th of December

Opening Hours: 16:00 – 21:00