Carnival fiesta with the Windcraft Band & Friends

The Windcraft Band and its friends invite you to an unprecedented carnival fiesta – on February 17 at the Antonakis Music Hall.

Superheroes, witches, Mexicans, Indians, cows, hippies, bananas or Red Riding Hoods…all are welcome to a crazy party that will include with music by a 20-member band, acapella songs and a DJ!

The Windcraft Band will lead you on the dancefloor with rock and pop hits, Latin grooves and Balkan melodies, the Windcraft Voices will intervene with bucolic and Sephardic verses, and at last Dj Fuzz will entertain us with disco, 80s and 90s hits. Come in good spirits and in disguise!

Friday 17 February 2023 – Antonakis Music Hall, 17 Vasiliou Voulgaroktonou, Nicosia

Doors open at 8:30p.m.
Entrance fee €10
Reservations: 22664697
Ticket sales (after having reserved): shop.tickethour.com/ticketmaster_se_4109.html
Information: https://www.windcraftmusic.com/event…/carnival-fiesta

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
