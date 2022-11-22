Bravo Bravo Editions/ SHOWCASE

Saturday 26 November 11am – 6pm

Sunday 27 November 10am – 5pm

Dancehouse Lefkosia

25 Parthenonos street, 1105, Nicosia

Bravo Bravo Editions is launching with an event focused on cultivating the collecting of contemporary art. Presenting an exciting selection of contemporary artists that range from internationally recognised to the fresh and emerging, this event aims to bring light to the breadth of current artistic practices.

The public is invited to discover and buy artworks by 28 contemporary artists from Cyprus, Greece, the UK, the Netherlands and Canada. A curated selection of 90+ artworks in limited editions and unique multiples will include works on paper, textiles, sculptures and artists’ books.

The event will offer a unique opportunity to access new or previously unseen works from the artists’ studios. Designed to ease the collecting of art for both first-time and seasoned buyers alike, the event has a welcoming price range of €50-1000.

After the event, the artworks will be available to purchase via a catalogue on www.bravobravoeditions.com, while during the event a 10% discount will be offered on all purchases.

Participating artists:

AM (Lito Kattou & Petros Moris), Adonis Archontides, Katy Hundertmark, Stelios Ilchuk, Elina Ioannou, Stelios Kallinikou, Irini Karayannopoulou, Chrysanthi Koumianaki, Christos Kyriakides, Phanos Kyriakou, Orestis Lazouras, Joanna Louca, Marietta Mavrokordatou, Eleni Odysseos, Alexandros Pissourios, Simone Philippou, Scott Rogers, Efi Savvides, Nikos Stephou, Korallia Stergides, Milenko Stevanovic, Constantinos Taliotis, Leontios Toumpouris, Rabindranath Xavier Bhose, Marina Xenofontos, Natalie Yiaxi, Shaheer Zazai.

About Bravo Bravo Editions

Bravo Bravo Editions (BBE) is a platform that deals in limited editions and unique multiples bridging the gap between contemporary artists and the public. Based in Cyprus and operating internationally, it is developed as a tool for discovering, engaging with and buying contemporary art. Its aim is to develop essential infrastructure for the continuation of artistic production and contribute to the energisation of an active cultural economy. BBE also offers an Art Advisory service that develops tailored art strategies for private and commercial clients.



