Blu Santa is back at Radisson Blu Hotel!

The beloved Blu Santa comes again this year at the Radisson Blu Hotel, as the Christmas Month approaches and Larnaca joins the festive climate!

He will welcome his guests to a fairytale Christmas setting with free entrance, which will begin on December 11th with a festive live link, Christmas heroes and Blu Santa in his sleigh, accompanied by a children’s parade!

This year’s rich program includes festive days full of musical, dance and theatrical performances, educational activities such as master chef junior and crafts full of fun, plenty of play and fairy tales for the children, competitions and wonderful surprises!

The events of Blu Santa at Radisson Blu Hotel will be the ideal Christmas destination in Larnaca for unforgettable moments full of joy, love and beautiful quality time for the whole family!

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
