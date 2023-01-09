Artist Spotlight: Dimitris Miaris, featuring: Christina Christofi

Experience the magic of jazz with Dimitris Miaris and the captivating voice of Christina Christofi at Sarah’s Jazz Club!

This unforgettable night of music will take place on Saturday, January 14 at the intimate and stylish venue of Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia.

Dimitris Miaris is a jazz piano prodigy, having honed his skills under the guidance of some of the industry’s top musicians and performing all over the island and Europe. His passion for the genre is evident in every note he plays, and the way he uses his talent as a pianist is unmatched.

Joining Dimitris on stage is the talented singer Christina Christofi, whose voice will leave you mesmerized. Together, Dimitris and Christina will create a night of unforgettable jazz that will leave you wanting more.

Marios Spyrou on drums and Cahit Kutrafali on bass.

Don’t miss this amazing performance and book your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of jazz with Dimitris Miaris and Christina Christofi at Sarah’s Jazz Club.

Tickets cost 12 euros and can be purchased by calling +357 95147711.

Address: Xanthis Xenierou 35, 1015 Nicosia