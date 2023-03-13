Archive <𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝗿𝗵𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗺𝘀>

ExhibitionNicosiaArchive

Archive is turning 3 and it will be swaying in the streets!

Arrive early and enjoy the rhythms by Annie and then take pleasure to the non-stop moving sounds of Patsas.

Prozak will be behind the bar serving mouth-drooling alcoholic beverages. Road Buns will blast your appetite with delish burgers (vegan options too.)

The artspace will be open throughout the event for you to get to see our updated space with new talented artists.

For more info: 96721166

Saturday, March 18, 5 pm – 11 pm at Archive artspace, Perikleous 1, Nicosia

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
