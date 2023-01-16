3rd Nicosia Whisky & Rum Experience 2023

Moondog’s Bar & Grill in Nicosia proudly presents the 3rd 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐲 & 𝐑𝐮𝐦 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

With Whisky & Rum spirits at the forefront of the event, presented to provide an unforgettable taste experience.

Visitors have the opportunity to taste over 200 premium single malt Whiskey, blends, Bourbons and Rum labels, complimented with finger food whilst participating in Masterclasses, discovering the unique tastes and aromas of each label.

ℳ𝒶𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒸𝓁𝒶𝓈𝓈𝑒𝓈:

Moondog’s will host 8 masterclasses for a limited number of people.

Each supplier’s Brand Ambassadors will share their knowledge with everything we need to know around the magic world of Whisky & Rum.

Due to limited seats available, it is recommended to pre-book your space in time.

ᴇxᴄʟᴜsɪᴠᴇ ᴀʀᴇᴀ

The specially designed space that will be created inside Moondog’s is perfect for anyone who settle for nothing less than the best.

The Exclusive Area will feature a range of additional selected Whiskey & Rum labels that you don’t often come across for tasting.

Tickets are available for pre-sale exclusively at Moondog’s & online at www.rabbithop.cy

1. Premium Area entrance fee: €30, which includes:

• Souvenir glass

• Access to all premium Whisky labels (excluding the Exclusive Area)

• Food pairing

2. Premium & Exclusive Area entrance fee: €80 (limited number of tickets available), which includes

• Souvenir glass

• Access to all premium Whisky labels including an additional range of premium labels

• Food pairing buffet

The Nicosia Whiskey & Rum Experience is a unique opportunity to showcase everything that gives Whiskey and Rum their unique character, wide range of tastes, aromas and textures.

Pre-book your tickets in time exclusively available from Moondog’s Bar & Grill and online store at www.rabbithop.cy

Entry to the event is strictly allowed to persons aged 18 and over.