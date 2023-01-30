ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΜΕΝO – Orestis Lazouras

Whats OnExhibitionΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΜΕΝO - Orestis Lazouras

Koraï invites you to Orestis Lazourasʼ solo show ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΜΕΝO at Korai, Nicosia on February 10, 7-10 pm.

“Through forbidden bodies and through forgotten lands, Orestis Lazourasʼ «Απαγορευμένο» illustrates the eternal return of materiality. Navigating across contemporary platforms of reselling as a means of framing the history of consumerism in Cyprus, a new model of collecting arises; initiating new narratives around the collected objects, with their forms emerging through their nascent material existence.”

Orestis Lazourasʼ practice is primarily influenced by local romanticism, fictional identities as well as a constant exploration of modern-day culture as he perceives it. He applies the method of ‘stylingʼ as a process of arranging materials that transpose the key of desire in order to give rhythm and rhyme to his assemblages. The end result comes out of the different techniques that he implements, in order to interrupt or complement the features (conceptual or physical) of the materials that he chooses to use.

Opening: February 10, 7-10 pm
Duration: February 10 – March 3, 2023
6-8 Adamantiou Korai street, 1016, Nicosia

Visit by appointment via [email protected] or 99803423.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
