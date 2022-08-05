Things to doEat & DrinkSeptemberFest Beer Festival in Nicosia on September 1-7

SeptemberFest Beer Festival in Nicosia on September 1-7

1111
1111

in2bet presents the largest Beer Festival in Cyprus organized by DISPLAY ART PLC for the eleventh consecutive year. The Beer Festival will take place from September 1 till September 7. The Festival is under the patronage and support of the Municipality of Aglantzia and the School Board of Aglantzia.

Sepfest9702022
Sepfest9702022

The SEPTEMBERFEST NICOSIA BEER FUN FESTIVAL is the first big Festival organized in Cyprus. During the 11-year period since its beginning, it has become a well-known Beer Festival similar to those in Europe.

When Thursday, September 1 – Wednesday, September 7 from 7 pm till midnigt
Where Academias Park, Aglanja, Nicosia
Location
Info 22485420
Admission €10.00 for all days of the Festival. Free entrance for children up to 12 years old (must be accompanied by parents)

Website 

FB Page

 

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleFirst doses of Monkeypox vaccines to arrive in Cyprus tomorrow

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros