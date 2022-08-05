SeptemberFest Beer Festival in Nicosia on September 1-7

in2bet presents the largest Beer Festival in Cyprus organized by DISPLAY ART PLC for the eleventh consecutive year. The Beer Festival will take place from September 1 till September 7. The Festival is under the patronage and support of the Municipality of Aglantzia and the School Board of Aglantzia.

The SEPTEMBERFEST NICOSIA BEER FUN FESTIVAL is the first big Festival organized in Cyprus. During the 11-year period since its beginning, it has become a well-known Beer Festival similar to those in Europe.

When Thursday, September 1 – Wednesday, September 7 from 7 pm till midnigt

Where Academias Park, Aglanja, Nicosia

Location

Info 22485420

Admission €10.00 for all days of the Festival. Free entrance for children up to 12 years old (must be accompanied by parents)

Website

FB Page