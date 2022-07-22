Re Milonga: Tango in Limassol on July 24

The Tango dancing Sundays in Limassol are back, and only two more Sundays left in July before resuming in September, so don’t miss them!

There will be a free class for beginners at 6 pm and practice for all dancers. Milonga starts at 7 pm, fabulous Tango DJ George Samaha will be playing till the end of the night.

Entrance 10 euros, one drink included. There are many places to eat and rest in a fully air-conditioned environment.

When Sunday, July 24 from 6 pm till 11 pm

Where AGORA, Limassol

For more info call ReMolina tango school at 97 764417

See you, tangeros!!!