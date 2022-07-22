ActivitiesLimassolRe Milonga: Tango in Limassol on July 24

Re Milonga: Tango in Limassol on July 24

295055975 10159241137002921 2134823353640653590 N
295055975 10159241137002921 2134823353640653590 N

The Tango dancing Sundays in Limassol are back, and only two more Sundays left in July before resuming in September, so don’t miss them!

There will be a free class for beginners at 6 pm and practice for all dancers. Milonga starts at 7 pm, fabulous Tango DJ George Samaha will be playing till the end of the night.

Entrance 10 euros, one drink included. There are many places to eat and rest in a fully air-conditioned environment.

When Sunday, July 24 from 6 pm till 11 pm
Where AGORA, Limassol
Location
FB Page

For more info call ReMolina tango school at 97 764417

See you, tangeros!!!

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleInterpol Operation with Cyprus’s participation for illicit medicines
Next articleQueen Elizabeth’s jewels on show at Buckingham Palace for Platinum Jubilee

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros