Join Generation for Change CY on Saturday 12th November for a 3×3 tournament where people from all walks of life will come together to dribble the ball, compete and celebrate diversity (and basketball)!

Date: Saturday 12th November

Time: 15:00

Location: Grammiko Park, Kaimakli, Nicosia

https://goo.gl/maps/epK7gkjGFiaNP3DV8

To play, register by completing the form below: https://forms.gle/JjRWLoMoV1uG7TGw9

FREE ENTRANCE!