Halloween Get Together at Biergarten- Hofbräu München on October 29

Throw on your spookiest Halloween costume (whether it’s homemade, or just a hat or wig from Jumbo) and come join the CCC team at Biergarten Nicosia for some poltergeist pretzels, banshee beer and cheer. Expect Halloween music with a twist spanning Thriller-grade cheesy scoop through rockabilly and maybe into a little metal too… with a dab of weeb.

P.S.: There’s parking right next to Biergarten – just drive up to the barrier and it’ll open. If that is full then there’s a parking lot across the street and two behind.