World Week of Italian Cuisine: Wine Tasting at Oinotria on November 17

Visit Oinotria Wine Cellar on November 17th to taste exceptional Italian Wines from TENUTA SANT’ANTONIO FAMIGLIA CASTAGNEDI, REGUTA, FELSINA and MASTROJANNI in the framework of World Week of Italian Cuisine.

🍷 SOAVE VIGNA MONTE CERIANI 2019 – 16 euro

🍷 REGUTA ROSSO ALTROPASSO 2019 – 14 euro

🍷 CASTELLO DI FARNETELLA CHIANTI COLLI SENESI -16 euro

🍷 FELSINA CHIANTI CLASSICO 2018 – 24 euro

🍷 MASTROJANNI ROSSO DI MONTALCINO 2019 – 29 euro

And as always selective cheese and charcuterie, olive pastes, olives, and bread sticks will be served to accompany and enhance the distinctive flavour and aromas of these delicious wines. Of course, you can stay longer to enjoy the rich selection of wines offered by the Oinotria Wine Cellar.

When Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm

Where Oinotria Wine Cellar, Nicosia

Info 22 459986

Admission fee €15 per person

*10% discount on tasting wines and all ITALIAN WINES purchases during the night.