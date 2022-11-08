Vasilikon Wines Tasting at Vynilio on November 11

Vasilikon winery is committed to producing estate-grown wines of the highest calibre and distinction, each expressing the unique terroir of the property. Vasilikon winery is one of the first local wineries in Cyprus. You’re invited to the wine tasting & pairing with delicious cheese and deli on Thursday, November 11. Let’s talk and taste some of the best local wines together!

Inside every bottle a world of new experiences awaits you. The winery owns 16 hectares of vineyards and produces 350,000 bottles annually, each expressing the unique terroir of the property.

GEOGRAPHY

Situated on the north-western shores of Cyprus, at the Akamas Laona region and the village of Kathikas, the winery invites you to visit their windswept vineyards. The visitor may enjoy a unique geography, unlike anywhere else on the island.

CLIMATE

The area varies from 400 to 650 meters and has an annual rate of rainfall of about 610mm. It has a generally mild climate tempered by the sea breeze, offering cool yet solid wines with a fine aroma, most probably among the best wines produced on the island.

SOIL

Most vineyards of the Akamas Laona region lie on lime (asbestolithic) ground, while some in loamy-gypsum. Vineyards seem to have found a suitable home in the arid, limestone and volcanic terroirs of the island.

GRAPES

The Kathikas area is famous for its white grape varieties, mainly the native Xynisteri but also Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Muscat. Of course it produces also beautiful red varieties such as Maratheftiko, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Alicante B., Grenache, Shiraz and Merlot and others.

TASTE

The wines in the Akamas Laona area have a distinctive saline character possibly because of the combination of sea influence, limestone soils and high altitudes. Higher altitudes favors the production of tight wines while volcanic and limestone soils do seem to provide backbone, structure and energy to the wines.

WINEMAKING

Vasilikon winery is committed to producing estate-grown wines of the highest calibre and distinction. The winery owns 16 hectares of vineyards and produces 350,000 bottles annually, each expressing the unique terroir of the property.

When Friday, November 11

Where Vynilio Wine Bar Limassol

