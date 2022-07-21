Things to doEat & DrinkThe Rum Ambassadors Highjack at Lost&Found on July 23

The Rum Ambassadors Highjack at Lost&Found on July 23

293989207 4991004694355248 5836605077802028233 N
With temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees this month, the only logical solution to stay cool is to go tropical! And what says summer more than Rum Cocktails?
So here you have it – just for you and for a night only, The Rum Ambassadors, will hijack your favourite bar and transport us to the Caribbean, with their fantastic rum cocktails!
***
Hijackers are introduced in height order:
Hijacker no.1: Diplomatico – Christos Michail
Hijacker no.2: Bacardi – Vakis Stavri
Hijacker no.3: Angostura – Argyris Theophanous

When Saturday, July 23 at 9 pm
Where Lost & Found Drinkery, Lord Byron 38 1096 Nicosia
Lisa Liberti
