Seaside Food Festival in Limassol on October 21-23

The Seaside Street Food Festival is coming to Limassol Municipal Garden for the very first time, offering unique moments to its visitors. In a hospitable environment, there will be dozens of exhibitors, presenting a range of delicacies from around the world that the young and old will adore.

The event will be accompanied by live music with incredible DJs and well-known bands (Konic, Anthony 642, Raif, Lopodytes, OnTour, and Minus One) to elevate your experience on a whole other level!

When Friday, October 21 – Sunday, October 23

Where Limassol Municipal Garden

Info 99 642516

Email: [email protected]

