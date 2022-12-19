THE ART OF MAKING | Exhibition Tours

Georgios N. Paparoditis offers five guided tours to the exhibition “The Art of Making” in English or Greek on the following dates:

>>Saturday 10 December 2022 at 12:30

>>Wednesday 18 January 2023 at 06:00 p.m.

>>Saturday 28 January 2023 at 11:30 a.m.

>>Friday 10 February 2023 at 06:00 p.m.

>>Saturday 25 February 2023 at 11:30 a.m.

The exhibition presented by the Goethe-Institut Cyprus will remain open until 25 February 2023 (Closed between 24.12.22-07.01.2023). In this exhibition Georgios N. Paparoditis presents eight craftspeople from Germany and twelve from Cyprus through a series of photographs and interviews.

The surplus of industrial products and their immediate availability have led us to forget the people and work processes behind the things we use in our everyday lives. This exhibition aims to highlight the beauty of craft and its processes, as well as the challenges craftspeople face.

The participating craftspeople are:

Osman Altunoğlu, Benjamin Auer, Behice Sönmez Biran, Mehmet M. Çoban, Demetris Constantinou, Martin Feser, Fabian Fischer, Yena Hacışevki, Genny Mparmpa, Achim Neub, Tahsin Özler, Souzana Petri, Dirk Schinker, Sotiris Sevastides, Simos Simakis, Tillmann Späth, Norihiko Tsukinowa, Tatiana Vasilyeva, Mahmut Yağmur, Jochen Zimmermann.

OPENING HOURS:

Wed – Fri 14:00-19:00, Sat 11:30-14:00

(Group visits outside opening hours by appointment)