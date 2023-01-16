Supporting Women Entrepreneurs

St. Brigid’s Day, which is observed on the 1st of February, marks the beginning of spring in Ireland. It is also associated with hope, renewal but most importantly female empowerment and creativity.

Since 2018 Irish Embassies across the world have been marking St. Brigid’s day by organising events celebrating women’s achievements through programmes incorporating performances, talks and panel discussions.

This year’s event will focus on common challenges and lessons from Irish experiences in supporting women-led start-ups and small to medium-sized enterprises.

The keynote speaker, Ms. Paula Fitzsimons from Fitzsimons Consulting, is an expert in entrepreneurship and growth, focusing in particular on the development and implementation of peer support programmes for targeted groups of early-stage and established entrepreneurs.

Participation is free.

To register visit: http://sbd2023ledrapalace.eventbrite.com/

Thursday, February 2 at 11 am – Ledra Palace, Nicosia