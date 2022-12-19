ΛΜΣ by High&Wet

ΛΜΣ (Λast Μan Σtanding) is a pop-up bar like nothing else, giving you the chance of 14 unique nights full of music.
14 of the best DJs of the island composing a spectacular line up that will keep you dancing for the whole festive period!
16 Dec – Bon Bon
17 Dec – Embedokles
21 Dec – Ariadne
22 Dec – Aristodemos
23 Dec – Penny K
24 Dec – The Mighty Scoop
26 Dec – Mr Panaman
27 Dec – Vanesha
28 Dec – Dr Cordoba
29 Dec – Fantomass
30 Dec – Valentinos
05 Jan – Demi Consta
06 Jan – Karaviotis
07 Jan – Pan
Presale tickets are live and they are going to go fast.
Here’s the link for presale tickets
www.highandwet.com/last-man-standing
HOWEVER….
For all spontaneous people or to all of you who are dragging someone over they will be some tickets available at the door at the price of 10 euro with one free drink for the same event.
Α first come, first served policy is applied to each event.
This is a cashless event. Remember to have your card with you.
Souvenir Bar – 2 Prodromou Avenue, Strovolos 2063, Nicosia