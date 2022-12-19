ΛΜΣ by High&Wet

ΛΜΣ (Λast Μan Σtanding) is a pop-up bar like nothing else, giving you the chance of 14 unique nights full of music.

14 of the best DJs of the island composing a spectacular line up that will keep you dancing for the whole festive period!

16 Dec – Bon Bon

17 Dec – Embedokles

21 Dec – Ariadne

22 Dec – Aristodemos

23 Dec – Penny K

24 Dec – The Mighty Scoop

26 Dec – Mr Panaman

27 Dec – Vanesha

28 Dec – Dr Cordoba

29 Dec – Fantomass

30 Dec – Valentinos

05 Jan – Demi Consta

06 Jan – Karaviotis

07 Jan – Pan

Presale tickets are live and they are going to go fast.



www.highandwet.com/last-man-standing Here’s the link for presale tickets

HOWEVER….

For all spontaneous people or to all of you who are dragging someone over they will be some tickets available at the door at the price of 10 euro with one free drink for the same event.

Α first come, first served policy is applied to each event.

This is a cashless event. Remember to have your card with you.

Souvenir Bar – 2 Prodromou Avenue, Strovolos 2063, Nicosia