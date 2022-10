As the temperatures slowly start to decrease and as we are finally entering the autumn season, you are invited to the last two markets of 2022 on Fridays, October 14 and 21. Food will be served from 6 pm.

Save the dates, take your friends and come hungry!

Information 99 557777 / 96 395261

EVERY VENDOR HAS THEIR OWN SYSTEM/CASHIER. SOME ACCEPT ONLY CASH, OTHERS ACCEPT CASH, CREDIT CARDS OR REVOLUT