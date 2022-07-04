Independence Day Eating Contest on July 4

Things to doEat & DrinkIndependence Day Eating Contest on July 4

Liberty Diner is celebrating the 4th of July Independence Day with a retro party and their famous eating contest!
FOR THE COMPETITORS:
*Hot Wings Challenge
*THE BIG Challenge
*Milkshake Drinkers Challenge
Only 5 competitors in each category!
€20 entrance fee, competitors get free Cap & T-shirt, winners get great presents in each category.
When Monday, July 4 at 7 pm
Where Liberty Diner
Event by Liberty Diner
By Lisa Liberti
