Independence Day Eating Contest on July 4

Liberty Diner is celebrating the 4th of July Independence Day with a retro party and their famous eating contest!

FOR THE COMPETITORS:

*Hot Wings Challenge

*THE BIG Challenge

*Milkshake Drinkers Challenge

Only 5 competitors in each category!

€20 entrance fee, competitors get free Cap & T-shirt, winners get great presents in each category.

When Monday, July 4 at 7 pm

Where Liberty Diner

