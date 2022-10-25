Things to doEat & DrinkFork Food Market - Closing Party on October 27

Fork Food Market – Closing Party on October 27

Fork
The closing party of the year everybody with our favourite Dj and a definite mood for some dancing! So, Fork Food Market will welcome you for the last time this year at the Municipal Gardens of Nicosia, on Thursday, October 27.
This time, the Foor Market will start working earlier: food will be served from 6 pm until 10 pm, while the bar and the music will stay open till 11 pm.
More information on the full menu
Dj Koulla P Katsikoronou will take over the music part for the night!
Set the date and come hungry!
Information 99 557777 / 96 395261
Website 
EVERY VENDOR HAS THEIR OWN SYSTEM/CASHIER. SOME ACCEPT ONLY CASH, OTHERS  ACCEPT CASH, CREDIT CARDS OR REVOLUT
By Lisa Liberti
Taste

