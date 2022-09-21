Fork Food Market back in Nicosia on September 23

Things to doEat & DrinkFork Food Market back in Nicosia on September 23

After a short tour outside, the Fork Food Market is returning to Nicosia. And even though we love going on adventures, we are very happy to be returning to the gardens as there’s no place like home.
Fork Food Market will once again welcome you at the Municipal Gardens of Nicosia on Friday, 23/9. As usual, food will be served from 7 pm until 11 pm, while the bar and the music will stay open till 12am.
At this market, you will have the chance to meet new participation for which we are super excited. Mona, a German lady who has been living in Paphos for a year now, will be serving us her homemade authentic Bratwurst sausages accompanied by her even more interesting homemade sauces – not to be missed!
Watch out the event page for more information on the full menu
Dj Claudio will take over the music part for the night!
Take your friends and come hungry!

Information 99 557777 / 96 395261
Website 
EVERY VENDOR HAS THEIR OWN SYSTEM/CASHIER. SOME ACCEPT ONLY CASH, OTHERS  ACCEPT CASH, CREDIT CARDS OR REVOLUT
By Lisa Liberti
