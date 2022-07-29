Bottomless Brunch at Ousia on July 30

Kick off your weekends with Bottomless Brunch at Ousia!

Unlimited Drinks | Delicious Brunch

Due to its increasing popularity, from now on the brunch will be held every Saturday!

So grab a few friends and come join us at Ousia for our next bottomless brunch this Saturday or book in advance for the weeks ahead.

You’ll be offered the new brunch dishes & unlimited cocktails from the select menu. The price is €30 per person.

Limited Availability. Make sure to reserve your table in advance!

*Vegetarian & Vegan Friendly

Beverage list

White Sangria

Mimosa – Prosecco & Fresh Orange Juice

Screwdriver – Vodka & Orange Juice

Juniper Flower – Gin / Prosecco / Elderflower / Lime

Keo Beer

White Wine

Rose Wine

All Hot Drinks & Soft Drinks