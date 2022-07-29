Things to doEat & DrinkBottomless Brunch at Ousia on July 30

Bottomless Brunch at Ousia on July 30

Kick off your weekends with Bottomless Brunch at Ousia!
Unlimited Drinks | Delicious Brunch
Due to its increasing popularity, from now on the brunch will be held every Saturday!
So grab a few friends and come join us at Ousia for our next bottomless brunch this Saturday or book in advance for the weeks ahead.
You’ll be offered the new brunch dishes & unlimited cocktails from the select menu. The price is €30 per person.
Limited Availability. Make sure to reserve your table in advance!
*Vegetarian & Vegan Friendly
Beverage list
White Sangria
Mimosa – Prosecco & Fresh Orange Juice
Screwdriver – Vodka & Orange Juice
Juniper Flower – Gin / Prosecco / Elderflower / Lime
Keo Beer
White Wine
Rose Wine
All Hot Drinks & Soft Drinks
When Every Saturday from 10 am till 3 pm
Duration 2 hours
Music starts at Midday
Reservations 25 109 040
Facebook Page
By Lisa Liberti
